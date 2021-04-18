George W. Lloyd Sells 69,822 Shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) Stock

Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) EVP George W. Lloyd sold 69,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total value of $2,941,600.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $126,390. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

RPRX stock opened at $41.87 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.71. The company has a quick ratio of 10.31, a current ratio of 10.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Royalty Pharma plc has a fifty-two week low of $34.80 and a fifty-two week high of $56.50.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $572.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.89 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Royalty Pharma plc will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Royalty Pharma by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 214,855 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,039,000 after purchasing an additional 53,188 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma during the third quarter valued at $1,211,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 2,364.1% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 67,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after acquiring an additional 64,919 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Royalty Pharma in the third quarter worth about $1,364,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Royalty Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,219,000. 40.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.89.

Royalty Pharma Company Profile

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

