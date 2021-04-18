George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) PT Raised to $134.00

George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $130.00 to $134.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 49.45% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WNGRF. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of George Weston from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of George Weston from $122.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of George Weston from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on George Weston from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.60.

OTCMKTS:WNGRF opened at $89.66 on Friday. George Weston has a one year low of $68.47 and a one year high of $89.78. The company has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. George Weston had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter.

About George Weston

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw), Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties), and Weston Foods. The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

