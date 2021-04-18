Gerard Ryan Sells 125,621 Shares of International Personal Finance plc (LON:IPF) Stock

International Personal Finance plc (LON:IPF) insider Gerard Ryan sold 125,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 124 ($1.62), for a total value of £155,770.04 ($203,514.55).

IPF stock opened at GBX 124.60 ($1.63) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £278.78 million and a P/E ratio of -4.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 104.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 83.88. The company has a quick ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.98. International Personal Finance plc has a 52 week low of GBX 32.55 ($0.43) and a 52 week high of GBX 128.60 ($1.68).

Get International Personal Finance alerts:

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of International Personal Finance in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

International Personal Finance plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer credit products in Europe and Mexico. It offers home credit products, such as home credit cash loans with agent service; money transfer loans direct to bank account; home, medical, and life insurances; micro-business loans; and provident-branded digital loans.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for International Personal Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Personal Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.