Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$23.81.

A number of brokerages have commented on GEI. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$23.00 to C$22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. CIBC lowered their target price on Gibson Energy from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Gibson Energy from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, CSFB set a C$24.00 price objective on Gibson Energy and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Gibson Energy stock traded down C$0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$21.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 183,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,950. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$22.06 and its 200 day moving average is C$21.20. The company has a market cap of C$3.11 billion and a PE ratio of 26.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 228.39, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Gibson Energy has a 52-week low of C$17.60 and a 52-week high of C$25.21.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C($0.12). The firm had revenue of C$1.32 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Gibson Energy will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.56%. This is an increase from Gibson Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Gibson Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 170.73%.

About Gibson Energy

Gibson Energy Inc, an oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

