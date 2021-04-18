Gilbert & Cook Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,063 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. acquired a new stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,063 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MMM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter valued at $490,349,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of 3M by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,174,440 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,196,879,000 after buying an additional 2,319,000 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of 3M by 78.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,656,084 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $813,837,000 after buying an additional 2,053,818 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of 3M by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,388,511 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $767,068,000 after buying an additional 697,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of 3M by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,768,306 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,357,820,000 after buying an additional 677,445 shares during the last quarter. 64.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MMM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of 3M from $185.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of 3M from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Argus upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of 3M from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.82.

In other 3M news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 30,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total transaction of $5,419,488.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,894,077.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMM opened at $198.58 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $115.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. 3M has a 52-week low of $131.12 and a 52-week high of $199.29.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.23. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The firm had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.05%.

3M Company Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

