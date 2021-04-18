Gilbert & Cook Inc. Invests $412,000 in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. purchased a new position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,059 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $647,266,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $301,177,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,196,523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $392,859,000 after buying an additional 3,177,134 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,294,163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,279,871,000 after buying an additional 1,410,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 241.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,876,747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $89,952,000 after buying an additional 1,326,576 shares during the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Truist Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Stephens increased their price target on Truist Financial from $54.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Truist Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.39.

In other Truist Financial news, insider Clarke R. Starnes III sold 48,175 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $2,459,815.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 182,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,303,387.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 176,379 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total value of $8,857,753.38. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 849,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,662,191.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 237,094 shares of company stock valued at $12,045,695. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TFC opened at $57.84 on Friday. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $29.24 and a 1-year high of $61.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.68 and a 200-day moving average of $50.44.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 16.95%. Truist Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.19%.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

