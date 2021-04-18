Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. Has $395,000 Stock Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. lessened its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 16.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Corteva during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corteva during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. ADE LLC bought a new position in shares of Corteva during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Corteva during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CTVA shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Corteva from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Corteva from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Corteva from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Corteva has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.35.

CTVA opened at $47.50 on Friday. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.38 and a 12-month high of $48.48. The stock has a market cap of $35.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.93, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.52 and a 200-day moving average of $40.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. Corteva had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.36%.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

