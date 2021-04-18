Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. Sells 1,433 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. lessened its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 15.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,080 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,433 shares during the period. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $16,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,724,980 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $22,302,309,000 after buying an additional 112,807 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in Alphabet by 44,364.5% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,551,846 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,169,000 after buying an additional 7,534,862 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Alphabet by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,183,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,590,747,000 after buying an additional 447,141 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $9,523,211,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Alphabet by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,271,179 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,733,202,000 after buying an additional 697,236 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $2,282.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2,097.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,849.49. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,205.00 and a 12 month high of $2,296.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.11, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $15.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Loop Capital upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,525.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,500.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,875.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,151.57.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

