GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) PT Set at GBX 1,150 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) received a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) target price from equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential downside of 14.59% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,925 ($25.15) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,810 ($23.65) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group set a GBX 1,320 ($17.25) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Oddo Bhf set a GBX 1,490 ($19.47) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. GlaxoSmithKline has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,536.21 ($20.07).

GSK opened at GBX 1,346.40 ($17.59) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,272.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,345.03. The company has a market cap of £67.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.80. GlaxoSmithKline has a 1-year low of GBX 1,190.80 ($15.56) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,748.55 ($22.84).

In other news, insider Urs Rohner bought 619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,361 ($17.78) per share, with a total value of £8,424.59 ($11,006.78). Also, insider Emma Walmsley sold 32,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,211 ($15.82), for a total transaction of £391,710.06 ($511,771.70). Insiders have purchased a total of 638 shares of company stock worth $866,798 over the last 90 days.

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

