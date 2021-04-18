Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) Research Coverage Started at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) in a research report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics’ Q1 2021 earnings at ($1.06) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($1.10) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($1.24) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.35) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($4.75) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.18) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.03) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.91) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. William Blair lowered Global Blood Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $67.00 to $45.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $75.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $88.05.

Shares of Global Blood Therapeutics stock opened at $40.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 7.63 and a quick ratio of 7.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of -8.83 and a beta of 1.39. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $36.49 and a 1 year high of $83.69.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $41.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.89 million. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 56.43% and a negative net margin of 332.94%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Global Blood Therapeutics will post -3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Global Blood Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 170.9% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000.

About Global Blood Therapeutics

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). It is evaluating the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase 2a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD.

