Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:GEENQ) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Apr 18th, 2021

Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:GEENQ) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 152,500 shares, an increase of 64.5% from the March 15th total of 92,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 101,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

OTCMKTS:GEENQ remained flat at $$0.30 during trading hours on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.43. Global Eagle Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $0.23 and a fifty-two week high of $12.32.

Global Eagle Entertainment Company Profile

Global Eagle Entertainment Inc provides media and satellite-based connectivity solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Media & Content and Connectivity. The Media & Content buys, produces, manages, distributes, and provides wholly-owned and licensed media content, video and music programming, advertising, applications, and video games, as well as post-production services for and to the airline, maritime, and other away-from-home non-theatrical markets.

