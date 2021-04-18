Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ) Short Interest Up 37.3% in March

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 358,000 shares, a growth of 37.3% from the March 15th total of 260,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,030,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 111.7% in the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 7,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 86.8% during the 1st quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ BOTZ opened at $35.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.33. Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF has a 52-week low of $18.49 and a 52-week high of $36.86.

