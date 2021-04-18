GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) Stock Rating Lowered by Credit Suisse Group

GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) was downgraded by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GN Store Nord A/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $307.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GN Store Nord A/S in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $307.00.

Shares of GNNDY opened at $264.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $240.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $237.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.15 and a beta of 0.47. GN Store Nord A/S has a 1-year low of $135.35 and a 1-year high of $275.25.

GN Store Nord A/S develops, manufactures, and markets audio and video communications solutions for medical, professional, and consumer segments in Denmark, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, GN Hearing and GN Audio. The GN Hearing segment produces and sells hearing instruments and products.

