Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Buys New Holdings in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new stake in shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in ABM Industries by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,294,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $389,535,000 after acquiring an additional 415,539 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ABM Industries by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,874,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,929,000 after buying an additional 275,945 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in ABM Industries by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,003,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,982,000 after buying an additional 131,302 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in ABM Industries by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 963,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,475,000 after buying an additional 48,212 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in ABM Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,290,000. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised ABM Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. CL King increased their target price on ABM Industries from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.20.

Shares of ABM opened at $53.44 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 12 month low of $28.21 and a 12 month high of $55.48. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,670.66 and a beta of 1.25.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 0.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.28%.

About ABM Industries

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

