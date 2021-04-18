Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Has $213,000 Stock Holdings in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lessened its holdings in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) by 20.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,935 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Plug Power in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 855 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 375.0% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 950 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Plug Power in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 50.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLUG stock opened at $27.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.55 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.95. Plug Power Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.79 and a 52-week high of $75.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.48.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The electronics maker reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($1.04). The company had revenue of $139.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.93 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 33.75% and a negative return on equity of 37.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PLUG. B. Riley increased their price target on Plug Power from $79.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Truist Financial lowered Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Plug Power in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Truist lowered Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Plug Power from $61.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Plug Power currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.73.

In other news, CEO Andrew Marsh sold 573,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total value of $37,732,499.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 855,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,294,529.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

