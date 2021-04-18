Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) Stock Price Up 3.6%

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG)’s stock price rose 3.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.78 and last traded at $10.50. Approximately 20,322 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,905,706 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.14.

GLNG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Golar LNG in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lowered Golar LNG from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Golar LNG from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Golar LNG from $13.00 to $20.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Golar LNG has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.42.

Get Golar LNG alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.92 and a 200 day moving average of $9.96.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Golar LNG in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,621,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Golar LNG by 109.2% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 335,427 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,234,000 after purchasing an additional 175,088 shares in the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC increased its position in shares of Golar LNG by 286.2% during the fourth quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 313,456 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,022,000 after purchasing an additional 232,288 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Golar LNG during the fourth quarter worth $2,214,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in shares of Golar LNG by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 168,121 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 67,370 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Golar LNG Company Profile (NASDAQ:GLNG)

Golar LNG Limited provides infrastructure for the liquefaction, transportation, regasification, and downstream distribution of LNG. It operates through three segments: Vessel Operations, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and Power. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers, FLNG, and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs); and the development of gas to power projects, as well as LNG distribution operations.

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Golar LNG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golar LNG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.