Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) Shares Acquired by Allegiant Private Advisors LLC

Allegiant Private Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 126.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 82,544 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,149 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Allegiant Private Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Allegiant Private Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $6,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSLC. HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Hamilton Wealth LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 122.5% during the 4th quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 150,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,376,000 after purchasing an additional 82,738 shares during the period. American National Bank boosted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 35,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,686,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $290,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Designers purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $13,923,000.

Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $83.48 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.11. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $55.13 and a twelve month high of $83.26.

