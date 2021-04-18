GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 6.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth about $728,936,000. Sands Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth about $658,961,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,731,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,123,397,000 after buying an additional 940,594 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,162,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,438,054,000 after buying an additional 702,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 2,003.3% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 539,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $254,747,000 after buying an additional 513,763 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Lam Research in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Lam Research from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Lam Research from $495.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Lam Research from $420.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Lam Research from $625.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $543.60.

NASDAQ LRCX traded down $5.79 on Friday, hitting $643.71. 1,112,081 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,682,277. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $581.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $492.86. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $229.69 and a fifty-two week high of $669.00. The firm has a market cap of $91.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $6.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.31. Lam Research had a return on equity of 55.82% and a net margin of 23.60%. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 32.60%.

In other news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total transaction of $2,401,948.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total value of $2,298,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

