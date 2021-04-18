GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Has $1.57 Million Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,290 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CMG Global Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter worth about $316,000. Signature Wealth Management Group raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 12.9% in the first quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 23,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 4.8% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 5,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 2.4% in the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 21.6% in the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 3,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. 71.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on KMB shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $123.00 price objective (down from $144.00) on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.67.

In related news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 1,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total transaction of $198,547.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

KMB traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $139.22. The stock had a trading volume of 3,629,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,207,975. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $128.02 and a 1-year high of $160.16.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 812.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.18%.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

