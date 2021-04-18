GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Has $1.98 Million Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,894 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the quarter. NIKE comprises approximately 0.6% of GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tsfg LLC grew its position in NIKE by 583.3% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 205 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 64.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

NKE stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $134.31. 6,852,498 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,335,626. The stock has a market cap of $212.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.11 and a fifty-two week high of $147.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $135.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.61.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.15. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.46%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NKE. Pivotal Research raised their target price on NIKE from $160.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on NIKE from $149.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Williams Financial Group began coverage on NIKE in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on NIKE from $134.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on NIKE from $170.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NIKE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.89.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total transaction of $14,908,662.98. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,537,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,935,048.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total transaction of $2,003,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Featured Article: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.