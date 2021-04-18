GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Increases Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,723 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EW. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $689,483,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,741,014 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $888,674,000 after acquiring an additional 2,365,014 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,783,830 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,987,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181,085 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 13,581,363 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,239,027,000 after acquiring an additional 895,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ownership Capital B.V. raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 4,127,939 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $376,592,000 after acquiring an additional 828,870 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 20,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total transaction of $1,713,875.73. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 152,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,713,645.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Nicholas J. Valeriani sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total transaction of $698,722.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 67,896 shares in the company, valued at $5,785,418.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 320,430 shares of company stock worth $26,913,226. Insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EW stock traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $89.02. 6,863,644 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,641,993. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.92 and its 200-day moving average is $83.90. The company has a market cap of $55.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.23 and a fifty-two week high of $92.08.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 18.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EW shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Edwards Lifesciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.09.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

