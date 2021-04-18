GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 16.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,691 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 212.3% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 228 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 124.3% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TSCO shares. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Raymond James lifted their price target on Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 target price for the company. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.62.

In other news, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 3,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $591,525.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,471,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TSCO traded up $4.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $181.08. 3,196,628 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,252,475. The company has a market capitalization of $21.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.12, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $170.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.52. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $89.66 and a fifty-two week high of $180.85.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 46.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This is a boost from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

