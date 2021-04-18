GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Waste Management comprises 1.2% of GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $3,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,350,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $748,906,000 after buying an additional 477,574 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,035,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $711,778,000 after buying an additional 1,436,679 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,928,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $699,109,000 after buying an additional 22,757 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $510,184,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,564,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $420,310,000 after buying an additional 79,781 shares during the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James raised their price target on Waste Management from $125.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Waste Management from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.58.

In other news, Director Frank M. Clark sold 301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total value of $34,356.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,767,076.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 17,603 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $2,024,345.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,929,395. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,683 shares of company stock valued at $3,765,485. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WM stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $135.05. 1,349,879 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,062,031. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.13 and a twelve month high of $135.46. The firm has a market cap of $57.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 10.66%. Analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.27%.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

