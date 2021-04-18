GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Takes Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $776,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARKK. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Insight Financial Services bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000.

ARKK traded down $2.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $124.38. The stock had a trading volume of 6,910,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,955,261. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12 month low of $49.30 and a 12 month high of $159.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.81.

Featured Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.