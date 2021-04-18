Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust (ETC) (OTCMKTS:ETCG) Short Interest Update

Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust (ETC) (OTCMKTS:ETCG) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 262,400 shares, a growth of 44.5% from the March 15th total of 181,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 319,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ETCG traded up $5.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.65. 1,362,764 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 438,564. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.42. Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust has a 1-year low of $4.67 and a 1-year high of $22.79.

