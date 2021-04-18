Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust (ETC) (OTCMKTS:ETCG) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Apr 18th, 2021

Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust (ETC) (OTCMKTS:ETCG) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 262,400 shares, a growth of 44.5% from the March 15th total of 181,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 319,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ETCG traded up $5.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.65. 1,362,764 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 438,564. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.42. Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust has a 1-year low of $4.67 and a 1-year high of $22.79.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust (ETC) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust (ETC) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit