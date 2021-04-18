Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) Short Interest Update

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,220,000 shares, a drop of 22.3% from the March 15th total of 1,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 407,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock has a one year low of $7.42 and a one year high of $16.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $987.08 million, a PE ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 0.94.

Get Great Lakes Dredge & Dock alerts:

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.04). Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 22.68%. The firm had revenue of $172.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.00 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.

In other Great Lakes Dredge & Dock news, COO David E. Simonelli sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.32, for a total transaction of $114,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 286,244 shares in the company, valued at $4,385,258.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO David E. Simonelli sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.63, for a total transaction of $156,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 286,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,473,993.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,905 shares of company stock valued at $915,429. Corporate insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Burt Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 7,520 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,939 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,646 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $172,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $185,000. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

About Great Lakes Dredge & Dock

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States. The company engages in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects, coastal restoration and land reclamations, trench digging for pipelines, tunnels and cables, and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

Recommended Story: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.