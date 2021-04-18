Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) Short Interest Update

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 152,300 shares, a decrease of 21.1% from the March 15th total of 193,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Great Southern Bancorp stock opened at $56.60 on Friday. Great Southern Bancorp has a twelve month low of $32.62 and a twelve month high of $60.54. The firm has a market cap of $774.85 million, a PE ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.30. Great Southern Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 23.16%. The business had revenue of $54.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.72 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Great Southern Bancorp will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.46%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 203.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Great Southern Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $134,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Great Southern Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp in the first quarter worth $241,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $254,000. 44.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Great Southern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th.

Great Southern Bancorp Company Profile

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

