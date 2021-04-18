Great-West Lifeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Great-West Lifeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.57.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GWLIF. TD Securities dropped their target price on Great-West Lifeco from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. CIBC increased their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from $34.00 to $36.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Great-West Lifeco in a report on Friday, February 12th.

Shares of GWLIF traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $28.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,789. Great-West Lifeco has a 1-year low of $13.80 and a 1-year high of $27.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.68.

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

