Greenkraft, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GKIT) Short Interest Update

Greenkraft, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GKIT) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a decline of 27.1% from the March 15th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of GKIT remained flat at $$0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday. 2,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,422. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.03. Greenkraft has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.08.

About Greenkraft

Greenkraft, Inc manufactures and distributes automotive products for fleet operators, cities, and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial forward cabin trucks that run on alternative fuels, such as compressed natural gas or liquefied propane gas. It also manufactures and sells alternative fuel systems; and converts petroleum-based fuel vehicles to run on alternative fuels, such as CNG or LPG.

