Greenkraft, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GKIT) Short Interest Update

Greenkraft, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GKIT) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a decline of 27.1% from the March 15th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Shares of GKIT remained flat at $$0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday. 2,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,422. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.03. Greenkraft has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.08.
About Greenkraft
