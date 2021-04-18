G&S Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 1,632 Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

G&S Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Leelyn Smith LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 2,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 300.0% in the first quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 80 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $360.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $394.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Deere & Company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $327.95.

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $383.07 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $366.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $293.02. The firm has a market cap of $120.07 billion, a PE ratio of 44.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $117.85 and a 1 year high of $392.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $1.70. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.43%.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

