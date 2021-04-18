G&S Capital LLC Invests $410,000 in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

G&S Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 31,221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savior LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 157.7% in the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in General Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new position in General Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GE opened at $13.39 on Friday. General Electric has a 1-year low of $5.48 and a 1-year high of $14.41. The firm has a market cap of $117.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.19, a PEG ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.20 and a 200-day moving average of $10.71.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. The business had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.62 billion. The business’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.15%.

In related news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds bought 5,000 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,250. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, March 8th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. General Electric currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.93.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

