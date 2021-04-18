G&S Capital LLC Invests $410,000 in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Posted by on Apr 18th, 2021

G&S Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 31,221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savior LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 157.7% in the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in General Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new position in General Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GE opened at $13.39 on Friday. General Electric has a 1-year low of $5.48 and a 1-year high of $14.41. The firm has a market cap of $117.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.19, a PEG ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.20 and a 200-day moving average of $10.71.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. The business had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.62 billion. The business’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.15%.

In related news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds bought 5,000 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,250. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, March 8th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. General Electric currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.93.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

Featured Story: Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit