Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 21,202 Shares of Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN)

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its position in shares of Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN) by 60.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,724 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 21,202 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Exterran were worth $61,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Southport Management L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Exterran by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Southport Management L.L.C. now owns 100,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Exterran by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 780,633 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,451,000 after buying an additional 44,345 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Exterran by 231.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,960 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 4,160 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Exterran by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 94,291 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 7,482 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Exterran by 10,412.7% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,161 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 37,798 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EXTN opened at $3.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.01. Exterran Co. has a 52 week low of $3.13 and a 52 week high of $8.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.08 and a 200 day moving average of $4.39.

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The energy company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.35). Exterran had a negative return on equity of 18.46% and a negative net margin of 17.93%. The business had revenue of $151.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.63 million. As a group, analysts expect that Exterran Co. will post -1.9 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Exterran from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

Exterran Corporation, a systems and process company, provides various solutions in the oil, gas, water, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Contract Operations, Aftermarket Services, and Product Sales. It offers compression, processing, and treating services through the operation of natural gas compression equipment, and crude oil and natural gas production and process equipment; and water treatment and power generation solutions.

