Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Shares Bought by Gilbert & Cook Inc.

Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its position in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) by 39.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,268 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GWRE. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Insight Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 140.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 159.8% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 647 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE GWRE opened at $105.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -269.92 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 7.27, a current ratio of 7.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.66 and a 52-week high of $134.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $104.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.70.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.12. Guidewire Software had a positive return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 4.29%. The business had revenue of $180.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on GWRE. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guidewire Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.40.

In related news, Director Marcus Ryu sold 5,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.94, for a total transaction of $537,529.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,179 shares in the company, valued at $2,362,867.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Priscilla Hung sold 3,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.96, for a total transaction of $335,244.48. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,775.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,312 shares of company stock worth $2,008,962 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers.

