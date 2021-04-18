H2O Innovation Inc. (OTCMKTS:HEOFF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

H2O Innovation Inc. (OTCMKTS:HEOFF) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,600 shares, a decline of 35.0% from the March 15th total of 24,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 83,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of analysts have issued reports on HEOFF shares. Desjardins lifted their price target on H2O Innovation from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of H2O Innovation from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

HEOFF remained flat at $$1.94 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,606. The company has a market cap of $156.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.82 and a beta of 0.70. H2O Innovation has a 52 week low of $0.51 and a 52 week high of $2.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

H2O Innovation (OTCMKTS:HEOFF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. H2O Innovation had a negative net margin of 1.57% and a positive return on equity of 4.18%. The company had revenue of $26.83 million for the quarter.

H2O Innovation Inc provides integrated water treatment solutions based on membrane filtration technology. The company operates through three segments: Water Technologies and Services, Specialty Products, and Operation and Maintenance Services. It offers systems and equipment for the production of drinking and industrial process water, reclamation and reuse of water, and desalination of seawater and treatment of wastewater; and provides products and membrane filtration systems' spare parts, such as pumps, valves, membranes, filters, media, and other replacement parts.

