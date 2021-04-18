Hall Laurie J Trustee Cuts Stock Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Hall Laurie J Trustee lowered its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 313 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in Corteva were worth $113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Corteva in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Corteva in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in Corteva by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 15,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Corteva in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Corteva by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,966,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,077,000 after acquiring an additional 53,204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Corteva alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CTVA. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Corteva from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays increased their price target on Corteva from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group increased their price target on Corteva from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Corteva from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Corteva from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.35.

CTVA stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,834,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,414,236. Corteva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.38 and a 1 year high of $48.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $35.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.52 and its 200-day moving average is $40.36.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. Corteva had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 4.42%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. Corteva’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Corteva’s payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Featured Story: Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.