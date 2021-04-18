Hall Laurie J Trustee Has $260,000 Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Hall Laurie J Trustee trimmed its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 259.2% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 1,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total transaction of $252,810.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,619,473.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Norman D. Jr. Finch sold 7,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total value of $1,468,096.00. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:ITW traded up $2.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $224.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,222,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,126,612. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.90 billion, a PE ratio of 33.94, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $217.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.94. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $148.40 and a one year high of $228.77.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.95% and a net margin of 16.77%. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.84%.

ITW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $206.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. UBS Group upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $211.00 to $232.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Research upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.76.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

