Hall Laurie J Trustee Has $5.73 Million Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Hall Laurie J Trustee decreased its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,080 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 284 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises about 2.2% of Hall Laurie J Trustee’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $5,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,290,758,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Mastercard by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,118,275 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,110,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181,047 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Mastercard by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,265,443 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,236,387,000 after buying an additional 965,165 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,719,397 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $970,662,000 after buying an additional 955,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ownership Capital B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,769,440 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $161,426,000 after acquiring an additional 482,250 shares in the last quarter. 73.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on MA shares. Raymond James upped their target price on Mastercard from $345.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Bank of America raised Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $383.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.37.

Shares of MA stock traded down $0.32 on Friday, hitting $386.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,725,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,326,716. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $367.72 and its 200-day moving average is $342.69. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $244.10 and a fifty-two week high of $389.50. The company has a market capitalization of $383.61 billion, a PE ratio of 57.90, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.65%.

In other Mastercard news, insider Kevin Stanton sold 29,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.09, for a total value of $10,984,270.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,755,574.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.17, for a total value of $19,113,855.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 109,068,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,447,455,732.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 784,272 shares of company stock worth $260,633,643 in the last three months. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Featured Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.