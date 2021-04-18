Hall Laurie J Trustee Increases Stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Hall Laurie J Trustee increased its position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $3,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. AGF Investments LLC grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 70.9% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 258 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 4,042.9% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. 54.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CNI shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Canadian National Railway from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Cowen downgraded Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $116.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Evercore ISI upgraded Canadian National Railway from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Canadian National Railway from $124.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.47.

Canadian National Railway stock traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $118.77. The company had a trading volume of 822,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 905,746. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $115.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.09. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $75.51 and a 12-month high of $119.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $84.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.83.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 24.90%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.4803 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 41.00%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

