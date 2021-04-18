Happiness Biotech Group Limited (NASDAQ:HAPP) Short Interest Update

Happiness Biotech Group Limited (NASDAQ:HAPP) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 242,200 shares, an increase of 49.2% from the March 15th total of 162,300 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Happiness Biotech Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Happiness Biotech Group Limited (NASDAQ:HAPP) by 136.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 619,948 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 358,280 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.39% of Happiness Biotech Group worth $1,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ HAPP traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.84. 154,939 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,055,638. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.94. Happiness Biotech Group has a twelve month low of $1.63 and a twelve month high of $3.32.

Happiness Biotech Group Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of nutraceutical and dietary supplement products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company's product category includes lucidum spore powder, cordyceps mycelia, ejiao solution, American ginseng, and other products.

