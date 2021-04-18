Hathor (HTR) Trading Up 10.5% This Week

Hathor (CURRENCY:HTR) traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 18th. Hathor has a market capitalization of $314.99 million and approximately $12.56 million worth of Hathor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hathor coin can currently be bought for about $1.74 or 0.00003160 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Hathor has traded up 10.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002371 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001814 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.22 or 0.00065694 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.76 or 0.00277084 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004334 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.48 or 0.00026262 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $391.08 or 0.00709384 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,963.80 or 0.99699500 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $468.92 or 0.00850578 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Hathor Profile

Hathor’s total supply is 870,634,880 coins and its circulating supply is 180,833,876 coins. Hathor’s official Twitter account is @HathorNetwork . The Reddit community for Hathor is https://reddit.com/r/HathorNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hathor’s official website is hathor.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Hathor (HTR) is the native unit of account of the Hathor Network, created as a utility token needed to access the decentralized payment, contracting and token issuance capabilities of its technologies. “

Buying and Selling Hathor

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hathor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hathor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hathor using one of the exchanges listed above.

