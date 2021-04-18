Head to Head Analysis: Heritage Southeast Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:HSBI) vs. OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC)

Heritage Southeast Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:HSBI) and OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.8% of Heritage Southeast Bancorporation shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.3% of OceanFirst Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.6% of Heritage Southeast Bancorporation shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of OceanFirst Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Heritage Southeast Bancorporation and OceanFirst Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heritage Southeast Bancorporation N/A N/A N/A OceanFirst Financial 13.14% 5.38% 0.71%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Heritage Southeast Bancorporation and OceanFirst Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heritage Southeast Bancorporation N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A OceanFirst Financial $350.96 million 4.01 $88.57 million $2.07 11.35

OceanFirst Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Heritage Southeast Bancorporation.

Volatility and Risk

Heritage Southeast Bancorporation has a beta of 0.75, meaning that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OceanFirst Financial has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Heritage Southeast Bancorporation and OceanFirst Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Heritage Southeast Bancorporation 0 0 0 0 N/A OceanFirst Financial 0 1 4 1 3.00

OceanFirst Financial has a consensus price target of $23.20, suggesting a potential downside of 1.28%. Given OceanFirst Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe OceanFirst Financial is more favorable than Heritage Southeast Bancorporation.

Summary

OceanFirst Financial beats Heritage Southeast Bancorporation on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Heritage Southeast Bancorporation Company Profile

Heritage Southeast Bancorporation, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Southeast Bank that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking services primarily in North and South metro Atlanta, southeastern Georgia, and Northeastern Florida. It offers checking and savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit; personal loans, home equity loans, mortgage loans, lines of credit, term loans, small business administration loans, accounts receivable financing, commercial real estate loans, and construction loans; credit and debit cards; and mobile, online, and telephone banking services, as well as cash management, courier, and remote deposit services. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Jonesboro, Georgia.

OceanFirst Financial Company Profile

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. The company accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers. It also offers commercial real estate, multi-family, land loans, construction, and commercial and industrial loans; fixed-rate and adjustable-rate mortgage loans that are secured by one-to-four family residences; consumer loans, such as home equity loans and lines of credit, student loans, overdraft line of credit, loans on savings accounts, and other consumer loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and lines of credit. In addition, the company invests in mortgage-backed securities, securities issued by the U.S. Government and agencies, corporate securities, and other investments. Further, it offers bankcard, wealth management, and trust and asset management services; and sells alternative investment products and life insurance products. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated through its branch office in Toms River; administrative/branch office located in Red Bank; 61 additional branch offices and six deposit production facilities located throughout central and southern New Jersey; and commercial loan production offices in New York City, the Philadelphia area, as well as Atlantic, and Mercer Counties in New Jersey. OceanFirst Financial Corp. was founded in 1902 and is based in Red Bank, New Jersey.

