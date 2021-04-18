Head-To-Head Comparison: Navios Maritime Acquisition (NYSE:NNA) and Danaos (NYSE:DAC)

Navios Maritime Acquisition (NYSE:NNA) and Danaos (NYSE:DAC) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

Get Navios Maritime Acquisition alerts:

This table compares Navios Maritime Acquisition and Danaos’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Navios Maritime Acquisition 11.16% 14.93% 3.12% Danaos 31.89% 17.25% 6.00%

4.1% of Navios Maritime Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.5% of Danaos shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Navios Maritime Acquisition has a beta of 2.03, indicating that its share price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Danaos has a beta of 1.72, indicating that its share price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Navios Maritime Acquisition and Danaos, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Navios Maritime Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Danaos 0 1 2 0 2.67

Navios Maritime Acquisition presently has a consensus target price of $3.75, suggesting a potential upside of 15.56%. Danaos has a consensus target price of $44.42, suggesting a potential downside of 16.37%. Given Navios Maritime Acquisition’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Navios Maritime Acquisition is more favorable than Danaos.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Navios Maritime Acquisition and Danaos’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Navios Maritime Acquisition $280.12 million 0.20 -$65.44 million N/A N/A Danaos $447.24 million 2.43 $131.25 million $9.17 5.79

Danaos has higher revenue and earnings than Navios Maritime Acquisition.

Summary

Danaos beats Navios Maritime Acquisition on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Navios Maritime Acquisition Company Profile

Navios Maritime Acquisition Corp. engages in the marine transportation business. It owns fleet of crude oil, refined petroleum product and chemical tankers. The firm charter its vessels to international oil companies, refiners and large vessel operators under long, medium and short-term charters. The company was founded on March 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Monte Carlo, Monaco.

Danaos Company Profile

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of February 28, 2021, it had a fleet of 65 containerships aggregating 403,793 twenty foot equivalent units in capacity. The company was formerly known as Danaos Holdings Limited and changed its name to Danaos Corporation in October 2005. Danaos Corporation was founded in 1972 and is based in Piraeus, Greece.

Receive News & Ratings for Navios Maritime Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navios Maritime Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.