Head-To-Head Review: Metro (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) & Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI)

Metro (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) and Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) are both consumer defensive companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

40.6% of Albertsons Companies shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Metro and Albertsons Companies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Metro N/A N/A N/A Albertsons Companies 1.53% 99.45% 6.10%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Metro and Albertsons Companies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Metro N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Albertsons Companies $62.46 billion 0.15 $466.40 million N/A N/A

Albertsons Companies has higher revenue and earnings than Metro.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Metro and Albertsons Companies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Metro 1 4 2 0 2.14 Albertsons Companies 2 3 13 0 2.61

Metro currently has a consensus target price of $62.40, indicating a potential upside of 32.37%. Albertsons Companies has a consensus target price of $19.75, indicating a potential downside of 1.25%. Given Metro’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Metro is more favorable than Albertsons Companies.

Summary

Albertsons Companies beats Metro on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Metro

Metro Inc. operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates food stores, including supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, pastries, and deli products, as well as Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern products; and drug stores and pharmacies. As of January 27, 2021, the company operated a network of approximately 950 food stores under various banners, including Metro, Metro Plus, Super C, and Food Basics, as well as approximately 650 drugstores primarily under the Jean Coutu, Brunet, Metro Pharmacy, and Food Basics Pharmacy banners. It also manufactures generic drugs; and provides online grocery shopping services. The company serves restaurants, other chains, non-franchised drugstores, and various health centers, as well as consumers. Metro Inc. was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in MontrÃ©al, Canada.

About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. Its food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 29, 2020, the company operated 2,252 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw's, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Pavilions, Star Market, Carrs, and Haggen; and 1,726 pharmacies, 1,290 in-store branded coffee shops, and 402 adjacent fuel centers. The company was founded in 1939 and is headquartered in Boise, Idaho. Albertsons Companies, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Albertsons Investor Holdings LLC.

