Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires New Shares in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,139 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in shares of Cabot in the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cabot in the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Cabot in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cabot in the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP purchased a new position in Cabot in the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CBT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cabot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on Cabot from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Shares of CBT stock opened at $54.75 on Friday. Cabot Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.95 and a fifty-two week high of $54.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.91 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.84.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.30. Cabot had a positive return on equity of 11.67% and a negative net margin of 9.10%. The business had revenue of $746.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.56 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cabot Co. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Cabot Company Profile

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

