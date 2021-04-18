Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys 467 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 51.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,373 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Hess were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Hess by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,744,647 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,623,010,000 after buying an additional 1,278,288 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Hess by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,917,031 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,104,211,000 after purchasing an additional 131,931 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in shares of Hess by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 8,532,185 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $450,414,000 after buying an additional 82,500 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in shares of Hess by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 7,978,815 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $421,201,000 after purchasing an additional 73,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Hess by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,031,881 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $371,213,000 after acquiring an additional 427,304 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Hess alerts:

In other news, CFO John P. Rielly sold 3,944 shares of Hess stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total value of $284,204.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 280,446 shares in the company, valued at $20,208,938.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 23,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.38, for a total value of $1,698,975.74. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 168,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,172,940.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 659,283 shares of company stock valued at $40,757,806 over the last three months. Company insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

HES has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their price target on Hess from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Hess from $69.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Hess from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. TheStreet upgraded Hess from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Hess from $64.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.13.

Shares of HES opened at $69.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.92 and a 200 day moving average of $55.74. Hess Co. has a 12 month low of $32.41 and a 12 month high of $76.24. The company has a market capitalization of $21.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 2.23.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.08. Hess had a negative return on equity of 11.18% and a negative net margin of 63.27%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.60) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hess Co. will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is currently -105.26%.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing and Refining. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

Read More: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hess Co. (NYSE:HES).

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.