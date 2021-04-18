Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys 467 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 51.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,373 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Hess were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Hess by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,744,647 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,623,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278,288 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hess by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,917,031 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,104,211,000 after acquiring an additional 131,931 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Hess by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 8,532,185 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $450,414,000 after acquiring an additional 82,500 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in shares of Hess by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 7,978,815 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $421,201,000 after acquiring an additional 73,736 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Hess by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,031,881 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $371,213,000 after acquiring an additional 427,304 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HES opened at $69.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $21.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 2.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.92 and a 200 day moving average of $55.74. Hess Co. has a 12 month low of $32.41 and a 12 month high of $76.24.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Hess had a negative return on equity of 11.18% and a negative net margin of 63.27%. Hess’s revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.60) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hess Co. will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. Hess’s payout ratio is -105.26%.

In other Hess news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 1,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total value of $140,733.18. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,886,051.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 23,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.38, for a total value of $1,698,975.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 168,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,172,940.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 659,283 shares of company stock valued at $40,757,806 over the last ninety days. 12.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HES has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Hess from $64.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. TheStreet upgraded Hess from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Hess from $69.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on Hess from $72.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Hess from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.13.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing and Refining. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

