Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Invests $60,000 in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,947 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RRC. Exor Investments UK LLP boosted its holdings in Range Resources by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP now owns 8,014,920 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $53,700,000 after acquiring an additional 898,973 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Range Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,626,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Range Resources by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,165,801 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $249,010,000 after acquiring an additional 620,320 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Range Resources by 170.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 857,905 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $5,747,000 after acquiring an additional 540,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Range Resources by 103.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 964,838 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $6,464,000 after acquiring an additional 490,871 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Range Resources stock opened at $9.35 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.56. Range Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $4.29 and a 52-week high of $11.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of -0.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.04). Range Resources had a negative net margin of 125.90% and a negative return on equity of 0.26%. The firm had revenue of $598.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Range Resources Co. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

RRC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Northland Securities raised their price target on Range Resources from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on Range Resources from $7.50 to $10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Range Resources from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Range Resources from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.18.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned and operated 1,310 net producing wells and approximately 781,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

