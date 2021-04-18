Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Makes New Investment in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Globe Life by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 621,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,014,000 after buying an additional 250,006 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Globe Life by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,233,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,851,000 after acquiring an additional 205,406 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,068,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,469,000 after purchasing an additional 166,157 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globe Life during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,706,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Globe Life by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 473,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,001,000 after purchasing an additional 82,895 shares during the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GL opened at $104.41 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $98.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.82. The company has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Globe Life Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.75 and a 12-month high of $102.36.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.02. Globe Life had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.1975 per share. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. This is a boost from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st.

Several research firms have weighed in on GL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Globe Life from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Globe Life from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Globe Life from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.50.

In other news, insider David Kendall Carlson sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.10, for a total transaction of $1,801,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Brian Mitchell sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.45, for a total value of $301,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 120,150 shares of company stock worth $11,921,669. Insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

