Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Takes $78,000 Position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 59,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Globe Life by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 10,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 1,734 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 26,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 91,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,660,000 after acquiring an additional 4,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Globe Life by 196.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,666,000 after acquiring an additional 18,607 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on GL. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Globe Life from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Globe Life from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Globe Life from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.50.

In other news, insider David Kendall Carlson sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.10, for a total value of $1,801,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Larry M. Hutchison sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.42, for a total transaction of $1,205,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 727,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,016,587.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 120,150 shares of company stock worth $11,921,669. 3.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GL stock opened at $104.41 on Friday. Globe Life Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.75 and a fifty-two week high of $102.36. The stock has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.70 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.1975 per share. This is an increase from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st.

Globe Life

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

