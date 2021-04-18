Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Takes $78,000 Position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Posted by on Apr 18th, 2021

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 59,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Globe Life by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 10,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 1,734 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 26,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 91,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,660,000 after acquiring an additional 4,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Globe Life by 196.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,666,000 after acquiring an additional 18,607 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on GL. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Globe Life from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Globe Life from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Globe Life from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.50.

In other news, insider David Kendall Carlson sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.10, for a total value of $1,801,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Larry M. Hutchison sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.42, for a total transaction of $1,205,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 727,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,016,587.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 120,150 shares of company stock worth $11,921,669. 3.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GL stock opened at $104.41 on Friday. Globe Life Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.75 and a fifty-two week high of $102.36. The stock has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.70 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.1975 per share. This is an increase from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st.

About Globe Life

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

Recommended Story: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Globe Life (NYSE:GL)

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit