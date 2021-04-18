Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Trims Holdings in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund reduced its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) by 26.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,689 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 595 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Heartland Financial USA were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Heartland Financial USA by 2.7% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,406 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Heartland Financial USA by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 990 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Heartland Financial USA by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 51,174 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in Heartland Financial USA by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 8,077 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Heartland Financial USA by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,448 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Heartland Financial USA news, Director Christopher Hylen bought 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $98,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heartland Financial USA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Heartland Financial USA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Heartland Financial USA stock opened at $50.34 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.30 and a 12 month high of $54.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 1.32.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.04). Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 21.09% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The company had revenue of $165.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.58 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. This is a positive change from Heartland Financial USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Heartland Financial USA’s payout ratio is presently 21.26%.

About Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

